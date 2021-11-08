Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 931,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 761,736 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 248.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 541,034 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 160.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 826,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 509,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXP. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.