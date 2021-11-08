Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in DSP Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in DSP Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in DSP Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSPG shares. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

