Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,614,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airgain by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

