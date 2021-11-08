Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 400 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.11% of CTO Realty Growth worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,260.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $239,277. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.