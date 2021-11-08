Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of FARO opened at $82.12 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

