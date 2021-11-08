Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. 131,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,429,443. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $239.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.