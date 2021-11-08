Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.02. 10,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.42. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $189.04 and a twelve month high of $243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

