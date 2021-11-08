Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 215 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in PayPal by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

PYPL stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.57. The company had a trading volume of 241,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,673. The firm has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

