Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Takes $501,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 95,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,990. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $77.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

