Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 138,161.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYNN opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

