X Square Capital LLC Acquires 774 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,169,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $514.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $520.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.