X Square Capital LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,744,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,367.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $497.57 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,258.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,428.05.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

