X Square Capital LLC Buys 613 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Garmin by 2,037.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.44. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

