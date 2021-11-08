X Square Capital LLC Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 261,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 53,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $104.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

