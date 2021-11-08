X Square Capital LLC Invests $728,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $261.92 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

