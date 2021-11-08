X Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,806 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

