X Square Capital LLC Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 1.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 150,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

