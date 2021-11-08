Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to C$3.75

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.