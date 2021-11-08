Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to C$3.75

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.67.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

