XN Exponent Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,250,000 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 2.0% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned about 9.45% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $45,080,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $286,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $5,169,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $748,109,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $17.08 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

