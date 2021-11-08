XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 365.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in XPeng by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 8.12. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

