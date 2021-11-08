XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. On average, analysts expect XpresSpa Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.37 on Monday. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Berry purchased 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,196.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XpresSpa Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of XpresSpa Group worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

