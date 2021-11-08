Yaupon Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,045 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream comprises 2.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $4,041,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 82.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 52,558 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.