Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 500,000 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,000. The Lion Electric makes up 5.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEV. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

