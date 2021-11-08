Yaupon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

IEA opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $295.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

