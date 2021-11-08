Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $29.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the highest is $29.43 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $126.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $129.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $147.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million.

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 86,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,037. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $880.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

