Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.27.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $221.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $133.06 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after acquiring an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

