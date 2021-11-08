Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.08. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. 917,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

