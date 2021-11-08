Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTNR stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $292.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

