Zacks: Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,515. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

