Zacks: Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,515. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.