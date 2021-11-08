Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. 4,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,435. The company has a market cap of $388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

