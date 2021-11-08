Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post $319.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.84 million to $339.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $109.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,233.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 154.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 71,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

