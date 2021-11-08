Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $949.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report $949.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

H opened at $91.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,961 shares of company stock worth $10,310,416. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,575 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.