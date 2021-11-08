Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.82. 70,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,858. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 410,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

