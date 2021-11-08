Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $481.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

