Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,689. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

