Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $212.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $142.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $951.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,235,041. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.17. 1,942,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,499. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $351.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -181.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.53.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.