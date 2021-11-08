Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

DRQ stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,866. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $828.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

