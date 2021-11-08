Zacks Investment Management Acquires 129,863 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,863 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,932,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.61 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

