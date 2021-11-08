Zacks Investment Management Acquires 4,665 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.24% of W. P. Carey worth $32,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 26.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in W. P. Carey by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 60.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 362,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 68.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 102,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

