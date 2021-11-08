Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $73.47 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

