Zacks Investment Management Buys 981 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,006.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,829.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,613.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.