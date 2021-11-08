Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,637 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.18% of Tyson Foods worth $47,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.56 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $83.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

