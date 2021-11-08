Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,950 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $41,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.95 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

