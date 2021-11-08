Zacks Investment Management Has $59.84 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $14,079,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.