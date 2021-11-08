Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HSC opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 693.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

