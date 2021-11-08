Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services."

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

