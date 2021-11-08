Zacks Investment Research Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VYGR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.