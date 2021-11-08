Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to “Buy”

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.45. 14,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $91.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,587 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.