Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

