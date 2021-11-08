Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Superior Group of Companies worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $401.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

